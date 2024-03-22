Recognising the vital role of clean water and Milton

On March 22, World Water Day is observed, focusing on the importance of this natural resource and its contribution to life. Having clean, drinkable water available is a human right, but unfortunately it is still a luxury to many in South Africa. Despite being a country rich in natural resources, millions of South Africans still grapple with the lack of access to clean and drinkable water.

“South Africa faces a multifaceted water crisis, involving pollution, inadequate infrastructure, and the impact of climate change, as seen with the recent floods in KZN,” explains Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for sterilising brand Milton. “Not having drinkable, quality water can have severe health implications for South Africans and an outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera and dysentery, such as in Hammanskraal in 2023. This can disproportionately affect vulnerable communities, especially children, who have limited access to healthcare.” There are different elements that can affect our water and make it unsuitable for drinking. These include: Pollution: Infrastructure: Climate change impact: Sterilising brand Milton, known mostly for its use by mothers to keep baby bottles, utensils and toys free from germs, can be used to help sterilise water to make it drinkable. If there is a concern that the water you are drinking is not drinkable, adding Milton to it can help you put your mind at ease. Milton kills up to 99% of all germs* and bacteria associated with water-borne diseases, keeping you and your family safe.

Using Milton tablets or fluid is no hassle at all, and can be used with large quantities of water to ensure that there is enough drinking water available for the day: Milton Tablets: Dilute 1 tablet in 10L of drinking water. Allow to stand for 30 minutes before drinking. Tablets are available in a box containing 32 tablets.

Milton Fluid: Add 4ml of Milton fluid to 1L of drinking water. Allow to stand for 40 minutes before drinking. Milton fluid and tablets have over 100 uses and can be used in the home and outside the home in various ways, including sterilising your water to ensure that your family is kept healthy. By prioritising sustainable water management, investing in infrastructure, and fostering a sense of collective responsibility, we can pave the way for a future where every South African has the basic human right to access clean and drinkable water.