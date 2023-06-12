33 years ago the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the RSFSR was adopted, which underlies the statehood of today’s Russia.

Thus, a new page in the 1000-year-long history of our country, boasting unique cultural heritage, rich in feats of arms and labour, was opened. Historians have it that Russia emerged as long ago as the VIIIth century in the territories of present-day Novgorod, Pskov, Leningrad and Tver regions with Prince Gostomysl named as its early ruler. In 882, the capital was moved to Kiev, which remained Russia’s political and spiritual centre for about 300 years. In the XVIth century the centralized Tsardom of Russia was established by efforts of the Moscow Principality. In 1721 Russia was proclaimed empire to become one of the key international actors for the next 200 years. It was succeeded by the Soviet Union formed in December 1922.

With regard to its predecessor, the USSR, modern Russia represents the continuing state. In legal terms this means continuity of the country as an international entity (all the rest former Soviet republics were established as new states under the UN Charter). Russia was the one to take over USSR’s international obligations under bilateral and multilateral agreements, including debts, which our country fully settled in 2017. Kievan Rus, Tsardom of Russia, Russian empire and Soviet Union are all parts of our country’s history, which we do not reject. And we will never allow anyone to rewrite it. It was through the labour feats of our multi-national people, that a powerful industry was built up, outer space explored, sports victories achieved. 78 years ago, the Soviet Union broke the backbone of Nazism and liberated many European nations from the ‘brown plague.’

Our country played a crucial role in the process of decolonization, having provided support to newly established states in Africa, Asia and Latin America. In 1960, on the initiative of the USSR, the Declaration on Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples was adopted, which expedited the collapse of the global colonial system. Since 1990, we consistently focused our efforts on making Russia a truly independent country, where state power is derived from political stability, common goals and the consolidation of society. As a result, we have achieved a high degree of resilience ensuring continued growth of our country’s welfare despite the impact of the current political and economic upheavals. Indeed, these days Russia is going through some challenging times. The all-out hybrid war against Russia declared by Washington and its satellites in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine is in full swing, including an unprecedented anti-Russian information campaign. Yet, Russia stands firm against any pressure.