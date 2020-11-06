SA's women in the spotlight speak up to inspire other women

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africa’s women in the spotlight are fierce and fabulous, stylish and successful. They need to be all these things and more to overcome the challenges facing women both professionally and personally. Supermodel and philanthropist Rosette Ncwana, well-known health advocate and news anchor Melanie Bala, and dancer and Amapiano vocalist Kamo Mphela are among the country’s phenomenal female role models who share their stories in the 2 nd Burst of the Bernini Squadcast Series. Their renditions of how they transcended the expectations placed on them by society, to become successful on their own terms - with the support of their squad - will inspire women across the country to take on the world. Popular YFM radio personality Khutso Theledi is outspoken about the personal challenges and societal pressures women have to contend with on their road to empowerment. She hosts the Bernini Squadcast conversation series that launched during Women’s Month this year.

YFM radio personality and host of the Bernini Squadcast Series Khutso Theledi.

This platform gives a voice to strong, successful, stylish and purpose driven women, to share their stories of how they have overcome personal challenges and societal pressures on their road to success – especially when it comes to the standards set for women to conform to conventional beauty.

“Personally, there is nothing more golden, nor more beautiful than a woman being unapologetically unafraid and proud of being herself. Comfortable in her perfect imperfection. It’s not in the clothes she wears, her figure or how she carries herself – or even the way she styles her hair. It can be seen in her eyes, the doorway to her heart. It’s reflected in her soul. The caring she lovingly gives and the passion she shows - that beauty only grows with passing days and years. To me, that is the true essence of beauty in a woman ’’ she says.

Khutso leads the conversations for the 2nd Burst of three episodes of this series in October and November - joined by a new panel of insightful and interesting guests in the beauty, fitness and creative industries.

Among the phenomenal women who join her in conversation for episodes 4, 5 and 6 are body positive model Boitumelo Rametsi, award-winning beauty influencer and makeup artist Vongai Mapho, fashion model and health activist Naledi Radebe, and well-known local actress, supermodel and philanthropist Rosette Ncwana.

Naledi Radebe, DJ MS Cosmos, Khutso Theledi and Melanie Bala guests and host for episode 5.

‘This series is a nod to every strong, independent woman who recognizes that she would not have made it to where is she is today without her squad by her side. We understand the important role that positive, powerful women play in helping women who are making their way in the world. That is why our guests are all role models in their own right.

We choose our guests and topics of discussion so that we can offer our ‘glow getters’ real solutions and inspiration,’ Bernini Marketing Manager, Tania Kotze explains.

Rosette Ncwana, Kamo Mphela, Khutso Theledi and Keitumetsi ‘Kit’ Qhali guests and host for episode 6.

The 2nd leg of this podcast series, which is accessible on Spotify, kicked off on Sunday 25 October with conversations themed around BEAUTY, BALANCE, and BACKSTAGE – with topics ranging from expectations about beauty standards for women and the societal pressure that goes with that, and how to achieve balance through health and fitness, to how to ‘crack it’ in the entertainment industry and why women are the visionaries of the future in the creative industries.

Podcasts for the 4 th and 5 th episodes are available on Spotify.

Click HERE to listen to episode 4 and HERE to listen to episode 5.

The 6 th episode in the series - BACKSTAGE - is set to spark lively conversation. Khutso will be chatting to three powerful women in the creative and entertainment industries - dancer and Amapiano vocalist Kamo Mphela, award-winning writer, producer and director Keitumetse ‘Kit’ Qhali, and actress and supermodel Rosette Ncwana.

These are women with inspiring stories, who have hit up against the ‘glass ceiling’ and overcome many other barriers to succeed within their own niche.

This podcast can be accessed on Spotify on Sunday 8 th of November. Alternatively follow Bernini on social media to access links to the podcast.

Anyone who would like to be part of the Bernini Squadcast conversation on social media can visit the Facebook page or follow Bernini on Instagram @BerniniSA and Twitter @BerniniSA.

"We understand how tough it can be for women to get ahead in today’s world – and that it’s even tougher when you don’t have the support you need. We want to drive home the message that, no matter the expectations they face, there is a way for women to rise above them and succeed on their own terms - with the help of their squad. That’s what the Squadcast Series is all about. Bernini Marketing Manager, Tania Kotze.

Bernini supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly, wherever they may be. Alcohol Not for sale to Persons under 18 years.