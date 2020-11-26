Save with Loot.co.za on Black Friday

The biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday 2020, are here. Get the best deals and hottest offers from loot.co.za with up to 70% of selected deals. Samsung Q60T 65" QLED 4K HDR Smart TV List price: R21,999 Loot Price: R16,999 Samsung Q60T 65" QLED 4K HDR Smart TV Enjoy incredible picture detail, richer colours and bolder contrast with Samsung’s QLED 4K TV. QLED technology is able to transform light into breathtaking colour without degradation over time.

Minimalistic design features ensure no messy cables and a near bezel-less TV. The Ambient Mode turns your TV screen into a decorative feature, displaying colourful patterns or your own photos, so that you can easily make the big blank screen a thing of the past.

Multi View let’s you watch your favourite TV show while commenting on social media. Split your screen and never miss another moment.

Anker Soundcore Ace A0 Bluetooth Speaker (2W)

List price: R299

Loot Price: R99

The Ace A0 delivers full-bodied, rich sound with superior clarity. Enjoy 4 hours of playtime from a single charge from this pebble-sized speaker that you can attach to virtually anything.

Chicco Next2me Magic Bedside Cradle

List price: R4,999

Loot Price: R3,999

The Next2Me bedside cradle is the perfect sleeping space for newborns. Next2Me attaches to every bed and makes those precious moments of rest peaceful and serene for baby and parents. The cradle can be transported from room to room, without any fuss.

Philips Avent Natural Twin Electric Breast Pump

List price: R6,299

Loot Price: R3,299

Save time and let your baby enjoy the benefits of breast milk. Pump simultaneously from both breasts at the touch of a button. This BPA free electric pump features three flow settings, so sit back and relax while the pump does the work..

Dkny Be Delicious Eau De Toilette For Women (50ml)

List price: R1,299

Loot Price: R599

DKNY Be Delicious is inspired by the Big Apple, New York City. It celebrates all of the unique traits that help you Be Delicious. A juicy floral scent bursting with playful charm and spontaneity. The mouthwatering apple accord blends with sweet, floral notes of magnolia and the smooth finish of creamy sandalwood for a juicy and irresistible fragrance.

Coleman Fastpitch Instant Cabin Tent (6 Person)

List Price: R3,999

Loot Price: R3,299

Coleman is the world's leading company in camping gear. so you know that quality is guaranteed. This is their easiest tent with poles pre-attached to the tent. Set up is done is less than 60 seconds. Ideal for weekend car campers, extended camping trips, scout troops & summer camp. Includes rainfly.

Bushtec Padded Sofa Chair (150kg)

List price: R1,499

Loot Price: R950

Bushtec Padded Sofa Chair is your perfect choice when looking for comfort and stability as it seats up to 150kg easily with a convenient carry-bag included.

Glamor Mirror Vanity Pink Princess Play Set

List price: R900

Loot Price: R509

Little princesses will love having their very own glamour mirror and dressing table for playing dress-up. They can get ready with pretend accessories and a working toy hair dryer, while enjoying their fancy princess filigreed three-way mirror with gems.

Xiaomi Haylou GT1 Pro Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds

List price: R1,200

Loot Price: R629

Experience ultra clear, true wireless technology with the new Xiaomi Haylou GT1 Pro Earbuds. Tuck them perfectly into your ear to experience a hands-free, bluetooth, noise-cancelling musical journey!

King Kong Leather Ladies Laptop Bag

List price: R3,349

Loot Price: R1,737

A laptop Tote bag made of flexible cow skin. King Kong laptop tote bags are designed to securely handle laptops and other portable PDA, ideal for business women and students.

See more Black Friday specials from loot.co.za.