Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference: A top tech event you cannot miss

Cape Town will host the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference at the Century City Conference Centre from May 2 to 5, 2023. This event is an opportunity for disruptors, tech enthusiasts, professionals and entrepreneurs to network, learn and exchange ideas on the latest trends in the tech industry. With a line-up of impressive speakers and thought-provoking themes, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience.

One of the key themes of the conference is navigating the future of artificial intelligence. As tech becomes increasingly smart, it is important for businesses and policy-makers to adapt to the changing landscape. Experts in this field will discuss how to leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and the “Internet of Things” to improve business processes, enhance customer experience and stay ahead of the competition. Another important topic of discussion is cybersecurity. With the rise of cyber attacks, data breaches and identity theft, it is crucial for businesses to implement robust security measures. The conference will feature experts who will share their insights on the latest security threats and how to mitigate them. In addition to these themes, there will be talks on matching startups with investors and the future of work. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with industry leaders and gain valuable insights into how to drive innovation, build successful businesses and navigate the changing job market whilst attracting key investors.

The conference will also feature a range of site visits, panel discussions and networking sessions. Speakers include top executives, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from various industries such as banking, healthcare, education and more. Some of the key speakers include billionaire surgeon, Patrick Soon-Shiong; Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem Africa at Google and the Head of Content Programming for TikTok, Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba; and Alex Wörz, CEO of Mr D Food. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, share their experiences and learn from each other. The organisers, Topco Media, would like to thank partners who are making this event possible: Sentech, Canon South Africa, City of Cape Town, Khonology, Odin Education, Link Africa, MetroWired and Palm Footwear Manufacturers.