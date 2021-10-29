Simple hacks on how to spend smart this Black November

It’s only three days to go before SA’s biggest shopping event starts at Game - aptly named Black November - and the savviest of shoppers will be making plans this weekend.

There are some simple hacks to get you ready for an entire month of deals which will be released every week. “Our 2021 consumer research clearly shows that bargain hunting has become increasingly important to the South African consumer this year, as their budgets are stretched tighter than ever. South Africans look forward to this shopping period to find the best deals making it the ultimate bargain hunting opportunity,” says Katherine Madley, Vice President of Marketing, at Game. Game will once again be running a month-long Black November promotion, made up of 4 sets of weekly deals that will run between 1 and 30 November. The products will only be on special in that week and once it’s gone, it’s gone. The retailer will also be offering a flat fee of R50 for deliveries on online orders, with a R70 surcharge on additional large appliances.

Be salary savvy Instead of waiting for 26 November and solely using your November salary to pay for Black November purchases, for example, shop smart by taking advantage of the deals offered throughout the month of November. This will also help you through the challenging Janu-worry month. Be the first to get those deals

As part of its Black November promotion, Game is running a competition through its social media pages where consumers can win a R5000 Game voucher. By entering, customers also get added to the exclusive Game mailing list to be the first to get access to weekly catalogues. Compare prices and get it for less Comparing deals and prices is one of the easiest ways to ensure you’re finding the best deals during Black November. Game’s 2021 consumer research shows that 75% of those surveyed continue to track the price of items they have already purchased. This savvy spending habit will serve you well during November, as Game is offering its Price Beat Promise on Black November deals for the first time ever. This saving policy allows you to beat the price on any item by 10% on the difference, both before and for 21 days after your purchase - allowing you to level up on your price comparison game this year.

Look out for promotional giveaways Retailers will often run competitions and other promotional opportunities during this period. This will help customers extend their spending potential and get even more during Black November. Game is running a ‘Sing Your Till Slip’ competition with Metro FM between 8 and 23 November, where consumers can stand a chance to win their Black November trolley back, up to R5 000. As a reminder to all our customers, we will we open and trading on Monday, 1 November, to kick off our Black November promotion.

