Somerset Mall celebrates their 30-year anniversary

Somerset Mall, a prominent player in the retail and commercial property sector, is marking its 30th anniversary this year, and it’s an occasion worth recognising not just for nostalgia’s sake, but for the profound strategic milestones it represents.

From its humble beginnings with just a handful of stores, Somerset Mall has expanded into a formidable 70,000m2 retail entity, boasting an impressive listing of close to 200 stores today. This exponential growth is a testament to exceptional business acumen and an unwavering commitment to delivering a superlative shopping experience. “A pivotal moment in our journey towards retail supremacy is the recent launch of Checkers Fresh X, which opened its doors on 23 November. This flagship store is poised to be a retail game-changer, augmenting our already extensive product offerings and upping the ante in terms of quality and variety. It signifies our dedication to staying ahead of industry trends,” shared Mel Jeffries, Marketing Manager of Somerset Mall. Further exciting developments at the mall include the newly refurbished and upgraded Pick and Pay, which has been transformed into a state-of-the-art Pick and Pay Hypermarket.

This enhancement not only brings a fresh, vibrant dimension to the mall but also offers an expanded and enhanced shopping experience for their valued customers. Somerset Mall is committed to continually improving and elevating its offerings to create a dynamic and thriving shopping destination. The mall’s vibrant upgrades are centred around connecting people by uniting Food, Shopping and Fun. Somerset Mall’s revitalised Food Court, now aptly named “Cinema Connect”, is an innovative concept that integrates Checkers, Ster-Kinekor Cinemas, a newly upgraded Tallahassee Spur, Exclusive Books, and a variety of fast-food restaurants to create an all-encompassing hub for shoppers seeking a blend of shopping, entertainment, and dining. Somerset Mall truly offers something for everyone, reaffirming its status as a premier destination for discerning shoppers.

This is now a transformed space that appeals to a wider audience and is located close to entrance 4. “Somerset Mall’s success story isn’t just about numbers on a balance sheet. It’s about the influential role we’ve played in fostering community development, job creation, and economic growth. Somerset West has transformed from a quiet town into a bustling city in the Helderberg Basin with affluent suburbs that now ranks alongside some of Cape Town’s most prestigious areas, such as Bakoven, Bantry Bay, Bishopscourt, Camps Bay, Clifton, Constantia, Fresnaye, and Llandudno. Somerset Mall has been a catalyst for this transformation,” explained Jeffries. The mall’s tenant portfolio reflects an on-going commitment to delivering quality and exclusivity.

Numerous high-end global brands are on their tenant list, including Birkenstock, Crocs, Carrol Boyes, Fabiani, Havaianas, iStore, Le Coq Sportif, Le Creuset, Nespresso, Yuppiechef, Pandora, Polo, Salomon, PUMA, Starbucks, Superga, Swarovski, Under Armour, Vuse, and a myriad of others. With an extensive directory of close to 200 stores, Somerset Mall truly offers something for everyone, reaffirming its status as a premier destination for discerning shoppers.

What sets Somerset Mall apart is not only its ability to provide a shopping hub but also a knack for creating a dynamic, immersive, and profitable environment. The mall’s innovative events, activations, and community-driven initiatives contribute to a vibrant atmosphere, making this more than just a place to shop; it is a hub for business growth and strategic partnerships. What lies ahead? Jeffries shares, “Looking forward, Somerset Mall is poised for a dynamic future. As we celebrate three decades of success, our dedication to maintaining our industry leadership position has never been stronger. We remain committed to adapt to evolving market dynamics and the ever-changing needs of our sophisticated clientele. For potential tenants considering Somerset Mall as their next business location, we invite you to become part of our strategic legacy. Somerset Mall is not merely a shopping centre; it is a vibrant nucleus for commerce and mutually beneficial collaborations.” As Somerset Mall reflects on 30 years of strategic achievements, the team extends their gratitude to all who have contributed to their remarkable journey. Everyone is welcomed to be part of this ongoing success story.