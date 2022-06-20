South Africans can now bet on the El Gordo de Verano – Spain’s huge summer lottery

If you are dreaming of the good life and some Spanish sunshine, you may want to consider the El Gordo De Verano – Spain's summer El Gordo lottery. In Spanish the phrase "El Gordo" means "The Fat one", and in lottery terms, "El Gordo" refers to the payout - the biggest, fattest prize of them all… With Lottoland South Africa, South Africans can bet on the outcome of the El Gordo de Verano lottery draw. If you predict the El Gordo de Verano winning numbers, you’ll be paid out as you would have had you entered the official draw in Spain, and win all the exact same prize values, including the main prize.

Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. Lottoland SA gives South Africans the opportunity to place fixed-odds bets on many other international lotteries like the US Powerball, MegaMillions and the EuroMillions, which have had some of the largest lottery payouts in history. The El Gordo de Verano features a prize pot of €120m (roughly R2 Billion) and an incredible 1-in-3 chance of winning. El Gordo de Verano works more like a traditional raffle than a regular lottery. Each bet carries a 5-digit number and it’s up to you whether you purchase a whole ticket or a share at a fraction of the price so that you stand a chance to win one of 378 000 individual prizes as part of the prize pool of €120m. El Gordo de Verano is the sister lottery of the ever-popular Spanish Christmas lottery, the biggest on the planet. In December, a lucky South African won R1.4 million with Lottoland SA in this draw as a tier 1 winner, winning only 1/100 of a share of the prize money. Lottoland SA is excited and hopeful there will be a full prize ticket winner on the El Gordo de Verano.

More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. The El Gordo De Verano draw takes place on Saturday the 2nd of July, and if you are one of the lucky winners of a share in the annual lottery extravaganza which currently stands at R2 billion, you will have enough time to book yourself that trip to escape the South African winter cold and enjoy the rest of the Europe summer! This is the biggest lottery draw you’ll play, but it also offers by far the best chances of success! THIS IS HOW IT WORKS

Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA Visit

Register with SA ID Number or passport number, in less than 2 minutes

Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet onThere are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT

You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.

How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA

Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)