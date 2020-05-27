South Africans now stand a chance to win R5.8 billion in the US Mega Millions on Lottoland SA

With Lottoland South Africa, South African residents (18+) can now bet online on America’s super-lottery, MegaMillions. At the time of this article going ‘live’, the current payout stands at an incredible R5.8 BILLION. Yes, it’s hard to comprehend exactly how much money that is and what you could do with winnings of this astronomical amount!

The largest MegaMillions jackpot, $1.537 billion, was won on 23 October 2018 by a single ticket that was sold in South Carolina (USA) and claimed by an anonymous winner. This prize, the largest for one set of numbers in world history, was the second largest lottery payout ever, after a Powerball pay-out of $1.586 billion in 2016.

While the official MegaMillions lottery is available to US residents only, with Lottoland South Africa you can place a fixed-odds bet on the outcome of the MegaMillions. A standard game for MegaMillions starts at R50 and draws take place every Wednesday & Saturday at 5am SA time. (Tuesday & Friday night at 11pm ET in the US). If you correctly predict the outcome of the MegaMillions win, you’ll be paid out the same as you would have if you entered the official draw in the USA. So, you will win the exact same main prize values, including the Tier 1 winnings.

On top of that, your payout is guaranteed as Lottoland South Africa is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. It is also the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company to guarantee payouts. Winnings are converted into SA Rand and even massive wins - like R5.8 billion - will be paid into your nominated SA bank account. A payout like this will originate from the headquarters of Lottoland SA in Gibraltar, and is a 100% cash injection boost into the South African economy where the local winner will be sure to spend or invest some of his or her huge winnings!

Lottoland SA also offers punters the opportunity to place fixed odds bets on the outcome of many other of the world’s biggest international draws, including the US Powerball and the EuroJackpot. You don’t have to be overseas to place a bet - South Africans can use the Lottoland SA online platform to place fixed odds bets right here, 24/7, from your smart device or desktop computer.