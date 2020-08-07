Spar is making change happen this Women's Month

All proceeds will be donated to the following charities and NPOs: Rape Crisis Centre (Port Elizabeth) - an NGO that serves the needs of rape survivors, irrespective of their race, gender, language or religious background. Yellow for Survivors - a SA NPC that has been established to provide victims of rape and gender-based abuse with resources and safe spaces to find the support they need to start healing after severe, life-changing experiences. The Greater Rape Intervention Programme (GRIP) - GRIP is a community-based organisation rendering services to survivors of rape, sexual assault and domestic violence. The Open Door Crisis Care Centre - Their aim is to sustain a holistic, multifaceted one-stop crisis and trauma centre, offering counselling, social services and support groups.

Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Support - An international breast cancer support group and non-medical programme, designed to help women with breast cancer in their return to daily life.

Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women & Children - A one-stop centre for women and children who are survivors of abuse.

Bracelets are only available while stocks last.

The SPAR Retail Group has also pledged to take action against Gender Based Violence (GBV) by offering tangible support to victims on a sustainable basis. They plan to help END Gender Based Violence by using their vast footprint and media reach to offer GBV victims access to life-changing help. SPAR have partnered with LifeLine, a highly established and resourceful trauma counselling call-centre, to provide immediate and professional support.

Gender Based Violence can happen to anyone - women, men or children and is never acceptable. If you are a victim or if you see someone being abused, please reach out by visiting the website here: www.spar.co.za/gbv