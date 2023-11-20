Superbalist promises the best brands, best styles and best deals this Black Friday

South Africa’s leading online style partner, Superbalist, is back with their highly anticipated Black Friday Showdown.

The popular retail event will run from 22 - 27 November on Superbalist, and promises the best brands, best styles, and best deals. As always, South African shoppers can expect incredible Black Friday specials on a world of style. Shoppers can curate their wardrobe and accessories collection with fashionable items from Mango, H&M, Cotton On, G-Star RAW, and Diesel. They can also upgrade their sneaker collection with trending styles from Nike, New Balance, Puma, and Reebok.

Shoppers can also expect deals on top beauty and grooming products from MAC, Elizabeth Arden, Clarins, and Hugo Boss, and they can create their dream home with must-have home + living products from Sixth Floor, Smeg, Nespresso, and more top brands. As if that’s not enough, Superbalist will also once again have exciting Showdown Showstopper deals that drop throughout 24 November.

These unbeatable limited offers will feature incredible fashion, home + living products, shoes, beauty, and accessories at prices starting from the insanely low price of R100. These offers will last until stocks run out. Superbalist is also allowing shoppers to win exciting prizes. They are once again spoiling 6 lucky shoppers with sneakers for a year. Each month, these winners will each receive a fresh pair of sneakers from the world's leading brands. To stand a chance to win, shoppers must spend a minimum of R1000 during the Black Friday Showdown period from 22-27 November.

Get ready for the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals by following these quick and easy steps: Download the Superbalist app and create an account. Enable your notifications and sign up for the mailing list to get notified about deals as they are released.