Team SA pulling out all the stops at Davos

On Monday, Team South Africa arrived in Davos, Switzerland for the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF). The team includes a strong mix of government ministers, industry leaders, diplomats and key stakeholders. Team South Africa announced that its partners for the annual event are Old Mutual, Multichoice, Anglo American and Naspers - and thanked them for their committed partnerships.

Story continues below Advertisement

WEF brings together leaders from government, business and civil society from across the world in Davos in Switzerland to discuss the status of the globe’s economy and identify potential international opportunities and partnerships. Team South Africa has a busy four days in Davos - with the main activities happening from January 16 to 20 at the South African Business Hub at Promenade 54. Brand South Africa, in partnership with WEF, Multichoice and Naspers hosted the official WEF Reception on January 18 at the Congress Centre. Actress Nomzamo Mbatha hosted South Africa night, framed by South African Food Experience with Chef Wandile Mabaso, and the Proudly South Africa showcase featuring Mi Casa and The Soil. The objective was to provide global guests with a cultural showcase; enticing them to visit, partner with, invest in and initiate business with South Africa.

What Team South Africa is emphasising at WEF is an uncommonly strong message focussed on the country’s openness to new business, as well as highlighting the stability of South Africa’s key financial institutions. The high-powered team is pulling out all the stops, positioning South Africa as a business and innovation hub lead by a wealth of world-class human capital. South Africa certainly knows a thing or two about surviving turbulent times. However, the country’s resilience has led to increasing global confidence in the country’s socio-economic stability, protected by a functioning democracy, a progressive legal system and a respect for the rule of law. Team South Africa will also focus on emphasising the country's creativity competitiveness, diverse industries, abundant resources and economic opportunities. It will also draw attention to the nation’s pool of experienced and skilled professionals, and its track record of creating value, economic growth and sustainable ROI for investors. It is imperative that Team South Africa provides the international business community with updates on the country’s economic reforms, as well as the progress being made in implementing the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (EERP).

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa is marketing its status as an investment destination and open economy, with credible and independent institutions, a resilient and competitive private sector, world-class infrastructure and an influential role in the region (BRICS, AfCFTA). Brand South Africa is also executing a digital marketing campaign, and a media programme that sheds light on the country’s achievements and successes in key economic sectors. Brand South Africa Acting CEO, Sithembile Ntombela said earlier that as the organisation is the official custodian of South Africa's brand reputation, it will leave nothing unsaid about South Africa’s potential and the collaborative economic opportunities that the nation can offer to the world. Ntombela also highlighted the WEF’s importance in providing a platform for the country to position itself as “a land of endless opportunities” and an investment-friendly environment. With a plan to have more than 1 000 international companies operating and investing in South Africa by 2025, Team South Africa is committed to piquing global investor interest by increasing engagement and networking.

Story continues below Advertisement