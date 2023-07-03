Technology to reduce role of academics in classrooms, UKZN webinar reveals

By Samukelisiwe Cele In less than a decade, there will be no need for academics to be present in a classroom.

This is according to Australian scientist, Professor Sid Nair - Academic Dean of the Institute of Technology in Victoria, Australia. He was speaking during a webinar hosted by the Discipline of Information Systems and Technology (IS&T) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). Participants in the webinar - the second in a Higher Education Activation Lab (HEAL) series focused on teaching and assessing in higher education - explored the transformative power of emerging technologies and their ability to enhance the traditional higher education system. Discussions were facilitated by IS&T’s Professor Craig Blewett, who was also joined by leading researchers and practitioners in the role of panellists, Professor Eliana El Khoury of Athabasca University in Canada and Dr Dorothy Cooshna-Naik of the University of Mauritius.

Examining the evolution of universities and the potential direction they may take in the future, Nair said the need for and roles of teachers and facilitators had changed as universities aligned their curricular and teaching methods with the integration of advanced technologies. “The role of teachers and facilitators is being questioned in University 4.0,” Nair said. “Students need us to clarify things where they don’t understand. I would say, in less than a decade, there will be no need for academics to be present in a classroom. If we look at Australia, the research-intensive universities are going towards total online teaching and learning, using a flipped classroom. The role of academics is to research, with a minor role of being there at certain times to answer questions.” Considering the future of higher learning, he said traditional classroom settings would no longer require the physical presence of academics. Advancements in technology, particularly with artificial intelligence (AI), would enable the use of holographic lecturers to deliver information. The lecturer’s presence would primarily serve the purpose of providing clarification and assessing examinations - reducing their teaching role to around 20%.

“From my perspective, technology will surpass our current methods; leading to a shift in our role towards ensuring accurate information is available, aligning with the lecturer’s notes and teaching materials,” he added. Sharing strategies and different alternative approaches used by other universities to bridge the gap of University 4.0, El Khoury said learning outcomes and assessment design should be considered when using these approaches. “Assessments should be authentic, accessible, secure, appropriately automated, and continuous, as we cannot keep the same assessment for the new generation,” highlighted El Khoury. “Some researches show that when you are planning for an assessment for University 4.0, there is a need to provide feedback and help students make decisions, while enhancing their active learning and knowledge.”

Drawing from her experience working closely with instructors in teaching and learning, Cooshna-Naik encouraged the design of assessments with review outcomes aligned with future technology; involving students and enhancing the skills they will need in the real world. She shared results of her doctoral research study in Mauritius, where she implemented a multimodal assessment that empowered students to take ownership of their learning and present knowledge in a creative way. Sharing some of the benefits and challenges of multimodal assessment, she said: “These types of assessments require time and investment. It is very important to put in place strategies to scaffold students’ learning.” The webinar also offered a platform for academics to seek clarification and share their suggestions on how to improve the traditional Higher Education system.