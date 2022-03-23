The Everyshop sale of the year is finally here!

Everyshop, SA’s most exciting online store, is turning one and you are invited to share in their best birthday deals!

It has been one year since everyshop.co.za first welcomed South Africans to their great online store, with over 500 brands and everything you could need for your home, your office and your family. There are over 30 categories available for you to browse online. Shop for everything from Fashion to Furniture, Décor to DIY, Tech to Textiles and so much more. Be the first to get amazing savings and discounts

Expect fantastic discounts on all the best Birthday must-haves. The party is on all the time at Everyshop, so be sure to visit their site daily to find great new deals on selected products. Get your fingers ready to shop online with up to 45% off Tech, Appliances, DIY and Outdoor products & furniture from 22 March till end April 2022. While browsing these birthday deals also check out the Everyshop Clearance page with up to 75% off selected clearance products. There’s more than one good reason to shop at Everyshop

The beauty of Everyshop is that you don’t need to commute or even find ideal parking to enjoy the best shopping experience ever. Skip the queues and get all your products delivered straight to your home or office, anywhere in Mzansi. Explore the Everyshop website and easily add products to your cart from your mobile or desktop browser. Simply use any of Everyshop’s wide range of safe and secure payment options at check-out. With various buy-now-pay-later options you could be first in line with amazing deals for the whole family. Be number one this birthday month and WIN BIG!

Keep an eye on Everyshop’s social pages during their Birthday month for weekly clues to find the hidden “1” icon on their website and you could win! Simply comment what you think the “1” product is and stand a chance to win. Click here to join the Search Party and enjoy a birthday celebration where you end up with all the cool gifts.