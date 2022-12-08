Yep, it’s big and it’s bold and it’s back – after a two-year wipe-out because of COVID, the HSBC Cape Town Sevens returns in December and is set to rock the Mother City once again.

SA’s biggest party – the unofficial noon gun to the summer season – is back and is as brash as ever. Three days of rugby action kicks off at 12pm on Friday 9 December at the DHL Stadium, but it’s the bits between the play that sets Cape Town Sevens apart. Fancy dress fans bring the gees while a mouth-watering, jaw-dropping, cast list of entertainment has once again been lined up to make it SA’s best day out while keeping (most of) your clothes on.

December’s weather, shorter playing days and cheaper prices, set the HSBC Cape Town Sevens apart from the recent Rugby World Cup where the serious business of naming global champs was the focus. Instead, the Blitzboks and Bok Women will be strutting their stuff as per normal, while the best of the rest of the world return for one of the best-loved events on the World Sevens Series calendar. Will you be there?

You should be, unless you’re able to handle a major dose of FOMO. Headlining the event this year – apart from men’s and women’s world champs Fiji and Australia – will be the unique opportunity to see the award winning Zakes Bantwini making his Cape Town Sevens debut. He’ll be playing his unique set on Saturday evening as the party comes to it’s crescendo.

In another unique performance, Emo Adams, will take charge of the baton to conduct a full symphony orchestra – the Cape Town Philharmonic, nogal – on the same stage as Impi Visser, Ricardo Duartee and Shakes Soyizwapi. Emo Adams will conduct the Cape Town Philharmonic. ENTERTAINMENT DETAILS

There will be the usual choice of cuisine with food trucks and bars circling the perimetre of the stadium as well as unique event merchandise at the DHL Stadium shop. The action begins on Saturday at 8-45am and 10am on Sunday with the final match ending just after 8 on Saturday and at 7-15 on Sunday. The stopover in Cape Town will be the third leg in the 2023 HSBC Sevens World Series, with the opening tournament taking place in Hong Kong in early November before heading to Dubai a week before the world descends on South Africa once more.

New Zealand did the double at the fifth instalment of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens when it was last held in 2019 as the first three-day event set records for tries scored and attendance. But this is so much more than a rugby event. And of course, there is you – the fans. What are you going to come as? Superman or Wonderwoman?

Black Panther or White Walker? Surf dude or beach babe? The choice is yours. Ticketing Info: Tickets range in price from R150 for Friday up to R825 for Sunday with the men’s final taking place just before 7pm on the Sunday – only available via www.ticketmaster.co.za.