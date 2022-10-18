The past, present and future of online casinos in SA

Even though online gambling is extremely popular all around the world, it doesn’t mean that it’s regulated in every country. In South Africa people play slots and other casino games on offshore gambling websites, but the law classifies these activities as illegal.

There are a couple of exceptions such as sports betting, horse race betting, and bookmaking, but any activity other than these is not permitted. In an unregulated environment like this, people need to be careful when selecting an online casino, otherwise, they risk losing their winnings. It’s necessary to be acquainted with good and bad casino practices, different banking methods, game and bonus rules, and so much more. Review platforms such as SlotsZar are designed to help South African players find the right info and trustworthy online casinos.

Now, let’s take a look at the past, present, and future of the gambling industry in SA! The beginnings of gambling regulations in SA Gambling in South Africa has always been heavily restricted, but it wasn’t until the mid-1960s that South Africa's Gambling Act of 1965 officially banned all forms of gambling. Only one activity was exempted from this - betting on horse racing, which existed as a sporting activity.

Under the National Gambling Act of 1996, all gambling forms were classified as legal, with horse racing also becoming a form of gambling, and licenses were granted to operators. The gambling scene in South Africa now The National Gambling Act was established in 2004, which prohibited interactive gambling services and engaging in interactive games (games on the Internet). The rule applies to all companies offering poker, bingo, and casino regardless of which regulator issued them a license.

In 2008 amendments were made to the Act, aiming to regulate interactive gambling. However, the amended act hasn’t come into power yet, as it was actively confronted by AML authorities and land-based gambling venues. All online sports betting websites currently operating in the market are licensed by their respective provinces and by the National Gambling Board.

Aside from the license, all gambling machines and devices operating in the market must be tested by the gambling laboratories to ensure they are compliant with the standards. Gambling laboratories certified on behalf of the gambling regulators and accredited by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) conduct such tests. Each of the nine provinces has its own gambling and racing board. What are the predictions and expectations for the iGaming industry in South Africa?

Regulations and player protection measures, crypto payments, streamers, VR, and game genres are expected to shape the industry in the future. Let’s take a closer look at each of them and see what to expect in the future. Regulations

In September 2022, legislators came up with a bill to establish a national online gambling regulatory system, however, there are still no precise details regarding the regulatory proposals. Player protection measures While the vast majority of players do remain within the limits of entertainment, some players cross that line and end up dealing with gambling-related problems.

Many regulators from Europe have recognized this problem and decided to be proactive to minimize the harm. Their licensees are required to have multiple tools for responsible gambling on their websites, such as deposit limits, cool-off, reality checks, self-exclusion and more. Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are widely used in SA-oriented online casinos. There are no regulations regarding the use of this payment option in any sector, let alone iGaming.

While the South African Reserve Bank warned consumers about the risks associated with trading in Bitcoin, there is no actual ban on any form of cryptocurrency trading. Streaming Being a constantly moving and changing environment, YT and Twitch streaming initially conquered the gaming industry, but quickly found its way to the iGaming sector as well.

Virtual reality Can you imagine yourself in the middle of your favourite slot game, helping your beloved hero fight against villains? The iGaming industry is one of the sectors where the potential can be explored unlimitedly, so we can only say that VR is here to stay.

Combinations of different genres What to do when you cannot decide between Bingo and Roulette? The answer is simple - play both at the same time - Bingo Roulette. This is just one of the cool combinations of genres, designed to provide players with an authentic gambling experience. There are live slots, with actual live dealers, bingo games played with a deck of cards, and many other combinations providers offer.

Final thoughts The number of casinos accepting players from South Africa is continuously growing, players are given more and more options to choose from. This means that making the right decision has become more and more challenging. If something goes wrong, and a casino refuses to pay winnings, there’s no regulator to protect you and help you get your rightfully deserved money.