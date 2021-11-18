The Sultanate of Oman celebrates 51st National Day

On the occasion of the 51st National Day of the Sultanate of Oman on 18 November 2021, I extend my heartfelt greetings to both the people of the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of South Africa. The two countries enjoy good relations emanating from shared common principles, since the start of the bilateral relationship in 1995.

The Sultanate of Oman understands the reasons South Africa had to close its Embassy in the Sultanate of Oman due to the effect which the pandemic had on the economy but looks forward to re-opening the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in the Sultanate of Oman after eliminating the economic consequences it experienced, not only because of the geographical and economic importance, but also because of the rich culture, ancient civilization and political dimensions of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Sultanate of Oman is a country that welcomes South Africans, as it has a flourishing South African community in the country. The Embassy invites all South Africans to discover the Sultanate of Oman, where the authentic Arab culture, diverse terrain and advanced infrastructure ranked in seventh place on Lonely Planet’s Top 10 countries to visit in 2022.

The Sultanate of Oman offers a 14-day visa exemption for the purpose of tourism; it also offers an entry visa to South African citizens upon arrival or via electronic services “e-visa”. After recent changes to the residency and domicile laws and ownership laws to encourage investors, the Sultanate of Oman now also offers many investment opportunities in the fields such a mining, tourism, food, agricultural, security, industrial, technology and other sectors.