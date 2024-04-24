TradingPRO: Building on an Award-Winning Legacy

TradingPRO entered the financial services space in 2017, with a single goal in mind: to provide the best experience to traders, regardless of their knowledge of the financial markets or investing potential. With established offices in Asia and Nigeria, and imminent expansion plans in Mexico, TradingPRO’s trajectory underscores its commitment to penetrating diverse markets. Its strategic imperative revolves around bolstering trading volume, propelled by its burgeoning international footprint.

In 2022, the company underwent a dramatic transformation, experiencing a rebranding from XSocio Markets and growing into the international company that it is today. With a strong team of over 50 staff globally, TradingPRO is committed to transparency and fairness in the provision of financial services. More than a rebranding exercise, XSocio Markets’ transformation into TradingPRO also involved a server overhaul, enhancing its order processing and routing capabilities. This empowered the company to enhance its trading environment and bolster its position in the industry. Making its first international appearance under the new brand name at Forex Expo Dubai 2023, the company continued to capture the spotlight at multiple international industry events, including the Traders Fair Ho Chi Minh 2023, Finance Magnates London Summit 2023 (FMLS:23), Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2023 (FMAS:23), iFX EXPO Dubai 2024, and others.

Projecting itself as a “Prolific. Proficient. Professional” broker, TradingPRO supports traders on their journey. Hence, the motto - “Prolific. Proficient. Professional”- which reflects the company’s determination to deliver the best trading experience while creating lasting relationships. A solid vision matched by an unbeatable offering According to its visionary CEO, Mr. Fazril Izwan Nor Azmi, “We, at TradingPRO, work together with our traders as we aim to build a transparent environment where everyone can achieve their goals. Only by fostering trust and prioritising our clients’ fund safety through effective risk management will we succeed as financial service providers.”

Feeding through into the broker’s offering, this ethics won TradingPRO a few accolades last year, including “Best Forex Spreads Global”, “Best CFD Broker in South Africa”, “Best Trading Experience”, and “Fastest Execution Broker”, to name but a few. These accolades are a nod to the company’s commitment to its traders and innovation. Placing traders first, TradingPRO aims to create an inclusive trading environment where traders are guided towards financial freedom. Providing exposure to a variety of CFD instruments, including indices, precious metals, oil, cryptocurrencies, and equities alongside Forex pairs, the industry leader takes pride in offering spreads as low as 0.0 pips and leverage up to 1:2000. With a minimum deposit of up to USD 50, traders can choose between the industry-standard MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platforms and enjoy using the variety of indicators available, economic calendar and other tools to capture price action and conduct technical analysis.

The choice of account types available spans Micro, Rookie, Pro, and ScalpX, meets every trader’s needs and wants. With a minimum deposit ranging between as little as USD 1 and USD 50, traders can start enjoying the services of TradingPRO. Most importantly, all account types come with a swap-free offering and no fees on deposits and withdrawals, making trading with TradingPRO all the more enticing to traders worldwide. Alongside these, TradingPRO’s social trading platform offers plenty of opportunities to traders of all levels. What’s new on the horizon?

Charting its course for 2024, TradingPRO has honed in on amplifying its trading volume. This pivotal objective is anchored in the notable strides the broker made in 2023, marked by a remarkable surge in trading activity. Currently, the broker’s monthly trading volume stands impressively at $50 billion, which is a testament to its steadfast commitment to growth and innovation in online trading. In addition to increasing its trading volume, TradingPRO's mission for 2024 is to establish itself as "The Best Broker Worldwide" through unparalleled product offerings and exceptional service. This mandate reflects the company’s determination to set a benchmark for excellence and customer satisfaction. By continuously enhancing its products and services, investing in cutting-edge technology, and prioritising customer needs, TradingPRO aims to surpass expectations and solidify its reputation as the premier choice for traders globally. This ambition underscores the financial firm’s dedication to delivering value and cultivating long-term relationships with its clients, driving it closer to its mandate of sustained success and leadership in the brokerage industry.

New TradingPRO products and services will hit the market soon, starting with the brand-new Cent account type on the broker’s MT5 platform. A more user-friendly and feature-rich trading environment will also be up and running soon. Next, TradingPRO will make its foray into new markets in a bid to provide more options to traders, adding more sophisticated instruments and asset classes to its platform. 2024 will also see the launch of a native TradingPRO mobile trading app, which marks a key milestone on TradingPRO’s roadmap. This new solution aims to provide traders with seamless access to the broker’s platform on mobile devices, affording them the same unique experience they have on desktop. As it continues to grow its canvas of products and services, TradingPRO remains committed to nurturing a vibrant and engaged trading community by maintaining an open communication channel with traders across social media, forums, and networking events.