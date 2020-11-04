Tshwane South TVET College has opened pre-enrolment dates for 2021
These are referred to application dates according to the TVET academic terms. Therefore, prospective students are urged to apply timeously in order to avoid disappointment as spaces are limited.
Please take note that the dates are as per campus this is due to the fact that not all campuses offer the same programmes. In addition to that, it should be noted that all pre-enrolment applications have to be done strictly online.
To access the application portal students have to log on to www.tsc.edu.za and click on APPLICATIONS on the menu bar on the home page.
See the document below for the 2021 enrolment and registration dates.
