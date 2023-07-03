UKZN Built Environment Honours Students conduct skills audit among homeless

Dr Mvuselelo Ngcoya, Academic Leader and Associate Professor in the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) School of Built Environment and Development Studies, recently took a field trip to the Durban CBD with members of his Honours class to conduct a skills audit among the homeless.

Ngcoya said comprehension of real-life policy implications is an integral part of his pedagogical approach to this course. As such, he develops partnerships with various thinkers, practitioners and organisations working on the themes pertinent to the module.

As part of his teaching strategy, he took his students to two private homeless shelters in the city to participate in interviews with the homeless being conducted by City People researchers. “I am hoping to inspire students to make the connections between the theoretical matter we read in class and their implications for society,” he said.

One of Ngcoya’s students, Anele Mchunu said these types of events accommodate a different style of learning for students who struggle to follow classroom learning and need visual stimulation for better understanding. During the interviews, she discovered that many homeless people no longer have the means to improve their lives because of the crippling effects of living on the streets.