UKZN DS-I Africa Law Research Group introduces Data Transfer Agreement template

By Thandiwe Jumo The Data Science for Health Discovery and Innovation in Africa (DS-I Africa) Law Research Group in the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) School of Law recently hosted a webinar to share its newly-developed Data Transfer Agreement (DTA) template. It offers a comprehensive, flexible solution to South African entities that transfer data.

The group consists of several expert lawyers with years of drafting experience in legal practice, supported by leading health law and privacy law scholars. The template is DS-I Africa’s response to the need for a DTA template that is aligned with South African law - particularly the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) - expressed by universities, private entities and the government. Law academic Professor Donrich Thaldar said that the focus of the webinar was on data and law, with the aim of sharing the group’s innovative solution that has been specifically designed with South African research institutions in mind.

“Cross-border data transfers are increasingly becoming the norm rather than the exception, but how should South African data providers ensure that data sharing is done on fair terms and that their reasonable interests are legally protected?” He elaborated that the answer is a quality DTA - which is exactly what the group set out to develop. “This DTA is tailor-made for South Africans and can be used as is - or users can change certain aspects to suit their own needs. Importantly, this is an academic project for everyone’s benefit. It is intended as a free, but top-quality service to the South African research community.”

School of Law research fellow and attorney at Livingston Leandy, Dr Lee Swales introduced the template. He outlined the background and context of the DTA, its methodology and development, how it is used, and its key clauses. Doctoral research fellow, Aliki Edgcumbe presented on the African data protection legislation comparison tool. This online tool will allow researchers to easily compare the most applicable data protection legislation of 12 selected African countries at the click of a button. The presentations were followed by a question and answer session, with many questions and positive comments from the participants.