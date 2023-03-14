UKZN senior lecturer scoops CIMA Teaching Excellence Award

By Samukelisiwe Cele Dr Patricia Shewell - senior lecturer in UKZN’s School of Accounting, Economics and Finance (SAEF) and academic leader for the Teaching and Learning Unit - is the recipient of a Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Teaching Excellence Award 2022.

She recently received the honour at the third edition of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and CIMA Excellence Awards, which were held virtually. CIMA is a professional body of management accountants working closely with employers and sponsors in leading-edge research. Its international annual awards recognise those educational institutions and individuals around the world who work tirelessly to support candidates in becoming Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMA) and shape the future of the global accounting and finance profession. Shewell, who is the programme manager for Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Management Accounting and has been with SAEF for more than 14 years, said the CIMA Teaching Excellence award recognises a subject lecturer who has demonstrated excellent engagement with students and effectively helped them enhance their understanding of the subject taught.

“We have accreditation for the programme from CIMA. Recognition of teaching excellence on the programme is important to maintain the relationship we as a university have with CIMA, and preserve that accreditation for the ultimate benefit of our students,” she said. Shewell is an emerging expert in the changing role of the finance and accounting professional in business. She is also an expert in performance measurement, and has published research articles focusing on finance function in businesses. “The institute is constantly reviewing its competency requirements, and of course, considering the views of business, qualified professional members and academics. A close relationship with CIMA is therefore a guaranteed way of ensuring that our programme is always up to date with the latest developments internationally.”