vivo SA sets unmatched customer support standards

As consumers navigate through economic challenges, there is no doubt that after-sales support stands out as a key factor influencing purchasing decisions. This is especially true in the smartphone industry, where consumers prioritise both value and quality, seeking innovative solutions that extend beyond their initial purchase. Understanding this is leading brand in the smartphone market, vivo who has redefined customer support standards by offering comprehensive after-sales assistance.

vivo provides an array of value-added services and warranty support, including software updates, system recovery, and smartphone cleaning, all free of charge. Moreover, vivo's customer service centers provide a range of complimentary services such as screen protection, TPU cover, and free maintenance services like dust cleaning and memory cleanup. Labor and assessments are also provided free of charge.

vivo understands that it’s extremely challenging to be without your device and therefore offer an unmatched guarantee of a 1-hour turnaround time for repairs, unlike other OEMs that generally take 5 – 14 working days to repair a device. Moreover, vivo's expansive network encompasses over 4000 collection and drop points nationwide, ensuring convenient service access for all vivo customers.

From the layout of vivo customer service centres to the attention to detail provided by staff, every aspect is meticulously designed to ensure efficiency and customer satisfaction vivo also goes the extra mile by offering special perks such as free refreshments and a gift for customers who visit the service center on their birthday, making them feel valued and appreciated.