WATCH: It's a wrap of season 1 of 'Dankie, Lottoland'

On Saturday 26 June, kykNET will be broadcasting the final episode of season 1 of ‘Dankie, Lottoland’. The first season of ‘Dankie, Lottoland’ has been a tremendous success, providing Lottoland South Africa with the opportunity to pledge its support to 13 charitable organizations and individuals in need. Each episode touched the hearts of South Africans all over the country and have had a positive knock-on effect, having generated much goodwill that led to overwhelming support from the public to various charities and people who need help.

The good news is that season 2 starts right away and like before, from Saturday 3 July, viewers can tune in at 6pm to watch ‘Dankie, Lottoland’ on kykNET (DStv channel 144), to see how Lottoland South Africa, with the help of a well-known celebrity or two, extends a helping hand to assist those in need. Watch the video below to find out more:

Success stories from season one include Lottoland’s donation of cash, fridges an a washing machine to Rock of Hope in Pretoria, which provides a safe and loving home for abandoned babies and toddlers. Episode 2 took ‘Dankie, Lottoland’ to Dynamic Women for Children, which provides three meals daily and a safe space to do homework and play for more than 50 underprivileged children in Pretoria. Lottoland South Africa not only provided the beds and bedlinen the organisation needed, but also sponsored a solar power system and a study bursary for a staff member. Children in need remain one of the primary beneficiaries of the ‘Dankie, Lottoland’ project and so the Jakaranda Kindertehuis in Pretoria received a 50m2 vegetable garden with an irrigation system, as well as individual solar lamps for 225 children.

Lottoland South Africa made a generous cash donation to Bless a Baby in Cape Town, to help it continue its good work of providing beautiful nappy bags filled with baby essentials for struggling moms and their newborns when they are discharged from maternity hospitals. One of the organisation’s volunteers also received a donation to help her overcome her medical challenges and expenses. Also in Cape Town, the Cheré Botha School for intellectually challenged children received a new playground, courtesy of Lottoland, as well as a scholarship for one of the moms to study for a year at the Hugo Lambrechts Music Centre. Lottoland was also privileged to make a dying woman’s wish come true by arranging a last trip to the Kruger National Park for the wife of the school bus driver and family.

In Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth, Lottoland got involved with the Amputee Support Group by sponsoring new wheelchairs and prosthesis that helped five people regain their mobility. In another episode, sixteen people were able to see again after Lottoland sponsored their cataract surgery in Bloemfontein as part of the Sight for Christmas fundraising project. The residents of the safehouse Huis Jabes in the northern suburbs of Cape Town, were treated to a day of spa treatments and pampering to boost the recovery and self-esteem of these victims of family abuse. Sunfield Home in Wellington is a protective workshop and residential centre for intellectually disabled adults. Here Lottoland grabbed the opportunity to provide a cash donation and sponsored the refurbishment of four residential units.

Another beneficiary, the Klerksdorp Home for the Aged, which provides assisted living and 24-hour nursing care, received a cash donation of R1000 for each of its residents, as well as new bathrooms. As we know, hunger is a major issue in South Africa and organisations like the Verneukpan Sopkombuis have their hands full, feeding its community five days a week. With the help of Lottoland South Africa, its Community Development Centre was financed to be operational and a 12m2 jungle gym was added. Sadly, freak accidents are capable of changing the lives of people overnight and it was therefore an honour for Lottoland South Africa to assist financially with the care and rehabilitation of 5-year old Karlien Roets, as well as Brandon Moolman, a promising young hockey player.