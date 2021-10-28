WATCH: Lottoland's Sportland brings you BOXOP and much more!

We all know that South Africans love their sport, and that few things beat the thrill of watching your team score and win during a live game! Lottoland South Africa loves sport too and recently introduced Sportland, a new sportsbook product that now allows you to back your team, or an individual sportsman or woman, via www.lottoland.co.za.

Sportland offers online betting on the outcome of a variety of exciting sports matches locally and internationally. Players have the opportunity to place bets and win on matches that range from rugby, cricket and soccer, to golf, motorsport, boxing, tennis and MMA fightng. Sportland is also the title sponsor of BOXOP Edition Two, an exciting celebrity boxing match event that will be presented in Pretoria on Saturday, 6 November 2021 at 17:00. BOXOP Edition Two will be livestreamed to a global audience. Earlier this year during the first edition of BOXOP, South African rock star, Francois van Coke was crowned champion when he came face-to-face against former fly-half of the Blue Bulls, Derick Hougaard. This time round, lead singer of South African rock band Prime Circle, Ross Learmonth in the blue corner, will face off against comedian, Kevin Fraser in the red corner.

Known locally and internationally for the high energy he brings to the stage, comedian Kevin Fraser has entertained audiences at more than 100 events across South Africa, Australia, Europe, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Miami. Ross Learmonth has spent the past two decades breaking international boundaries as musician, vocalist and lyricist with his solo projects, as well as lead singer of Prime Circle, having achieved over 10 number one hits in South Africa and Germany. In addition to the celebrity boxing match, six/seven? professional fights will also be presented at the same event, under the auspices of Boxing South Africa. Highlights will include a Gauteng Bantamweight Title Fight between Layton Gloss and Saul Hlungwane, as well as the South African Heavy Weight Title Fight between current champion Tian Fick, and challenger Luke ‘Sergeant’ Sutherland. Other boxing action will include five matches in four weight categories – ranging from Justin Hughes vs Dalitso Mukumbe (Cruiser Weight), to Johnny Anthony vs Brevan Beckman in the Heavy Weight category, as well as two Super Weight matches. If the boxing excitement is not enough, BOXOP Edition Two will take live entertainment in South Africa to another level as five of the country’s top music artists will be performing during the same event. Book your tickets now or tune in and watch Jack Parow, Early B, Karen Zoid, Tidal Waves and YoungstaCPT on stage to round out the night’s extensive live sports-entertainment offering. But first, go online to www.lottoland.co.za. and place your bet on BOXOP Edition Two.

Ross Learmonth or Kevin Fraser, who will it be the BOXOP Edition Two champ? Lottoland is already well-known as a respected global leader in online fixed odds betting, operating in 15 countries across the world, with over 10 million customers worldwide. Lottoland South Africa is a game changer for South Africa’s betting landscape and is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. In addition to Sportsland, it offers over 30 different draws for players to bet on, including the chance to place fixed odds bets on some of the world’s biggest lotteries, including the EuroMillions, US MegaMillions and US PowerBall. Even though these wins can run into multi-millions, bets start from as little as R1 each.

Watch the video below to find out more: THIS IS HOW IT WORKS

• Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw. • You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country. • If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out. • Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

• Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA • Visit lottoland.co.za

• Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address • Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on • There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT • You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit. • How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA