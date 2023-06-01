WATCH: Win really big with Lottoland and the Euromillions

Did you know that the EuroMillions is one of Europe’s biggest draws and that the stakes are really high – currently standing at an incredible R2.8 billion payout?

With Lottoland South Africa, South African residents (18+) can place a fixed odd bet on the outcome of the EuroMillions from as little as R50 and stand a chance to win up to that same amount, paid out in your South African bank account! Recently, the Lottoland terms and conditions were refreshed to make it more consumer friendly, totally transparent and easy to understand how the payouts work. Bottomline is that should your numbers be drawn, Lottoland undertakes to put you in the same economic position as if you were in the specific country of the lottery that you placed a fixed odds bet on – guaranteed according to the payout table and the rules and maximum values as specified by each underlying lottery.

You can now read all the details here. Watch the video below to find out more:

Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy.

EuroMillioins draws take place every Tuesday and Friday night. A single line costs R50 and you may choose five numbers from the main pool of 1–50 and two more from 1–12 as seven correct numbers are required to win the payout. You can also select the QuickPick option, and this will choose a line for you, before you select which draw you want to play, either Tuesday or Friday. It therefore means that you can win all the same main game prizes playing with Lottoland SA, as you would in the official Euromillions draw overseas! See the Lottoland SA website - in addition to the EuroMillions, other options to play on Lottoland SA include the US Powerball and MegaMillions, amongst many others.

THIS IS HOW IT WORKS Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA Visit lottoland.co.za