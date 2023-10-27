Willowbridge home to 11th standalone Checkers Outdoor store

Checkers Outdoor is quickly becoming the go-to destination for adventurers looking for quality camping, braai and outdoor essentials at excellent value, with an 11th store now open at Willowbridge Shopping Centre in Tyger Valley, Western Cape.

The specialist store stocks a selection of trusted brands conveniently located under one roof, including Weber, Traeger, Big Green Egg, Snomaster, Coleman, Conti, Victorinox and the Checkers private label, Bush Baby. Customers can explore a wide range of fishing gear, sleeping bags, tents, camping chairs, grills, torches, headlamps, an extensive collection of portable fridges and cooler bags, as well as portable power stations and solar generators.

“We are redefining the outdoor retail experience by offering a one-stop destination for camping and braai enthusiasts, beachgoers, and nature lovers, all at the incredible value that Checkers is known for,” explains Willem Hunlun, Chief Operating Officer at Checkers. “The response from customers following the opening of the Willowbridge store this past weekend has been overwhelmingly positive, with great appreciation for the wide array of products which makes enjoying the outdoors more accessible and enjoyable than ever before.”