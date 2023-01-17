Win a Higher Education Certificate at Maponya Mall

Secure your future & WIN your FREE higher certificate course.

Story continues below Advertisement

Maponya Mall in partnership with Boston City Campus is offering three higher learning certificates worth R50,000 each The Maponya Mall Community Hub is here and we’re calling on the Youth, SMMEs and NPOs of Soweto to join the #MaponyaHub movement which officially opens its doors in March 2023. Maponya Mall in collaboration with Afrika Tikkun brings you a collaborative, safe and inclusive learning environment providing you with the skills to become employable, start up or grow your small business or create and cultivate within the non-profit sector through our development programmes and workshops located in the Maponya Mall Community Hub

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

If you are looking to further your education and have completed your matric, sign up now and you could win: 1. Visit the Hub tab on our website: www.maponyamall.co.za/thehub 2. Fill in your details

3. Select a course you would like to attend at the Hub 4. Click subscribe

Become employable, empowered, and educated when you sign up to The Maponya Mall Community Hub.

Whether you’re fresh out of school, a recent graduate or a young professional – there are many benefits to earning yourself a college certificate to help kickstart your future! What are you waiting for? You don’t have to put on your thinking caps because this one is a no brainer! Click here to start your journey with Maponya Mall: www.maponyamall.co.za/thehub