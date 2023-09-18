South Africa's biggest online retailer, takealot.com, is sending out its last call for entries to all proud South Africans! Now’s your chance to embark on an unforgettable creative journey with its Takealot Heritage Day Design Challenge - design your own Takealot box and stand to win a R100,000 voucher. Plus, the winning design will be printed on one million boxes.

The Takealot Heritage Day Design Challenge opened entries on 1 September, and the competition closes 25th of September at midnight. All South Africans have to do to enter is submit their design interpretation of their heritage via WhatsApp on 072 084 7978. After the entries are closed, an expert panel of judges will pick the defining artwork that will live on 1 million Takealot boxes.

This year, submissions will be judged by Bontle Moloi, Emo Adams, Kwesta, and takealot.com CEO Frederik Zietsman. This year will also see the addition of guest judge Tshepo Masilo, winner of the first Takealot Heritage Day Design Challenge. South Africans can express their unique heritage by reimagining the iconic Takealot box using the vibrant colours of the South African flag. Heritage Day is a profound and prudent reminder of our country's cultural diversity, which is the essence of our strength, weaving a tapestry that enriches our nation's social fabric. The challenge is a celebration of South Africa’s diversity and contribution to cross-cultural understanding and appreciation. Last year's inaugural Heritage Day Design Challenge resonated with thousands of passionate individuals from all walks of life. From whimsical creations by young talents to intricate masterpieces by established and emerging artists, the results were nothing short of astonishing. The diversity and inspiration displayed truly reflected the spirit of South Africa.