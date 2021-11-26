Win your share of R42.3 billion this festive season on the biggest lottery in the world!

Christmas comes once a year only, and so does the opportunity to bet on the El Gordo, the biggest lottery in the world!

The Christmas Lottery draw is a major highlight of the Spanish festive calendar, and the good news is that even if you are here in South Africa, you too can take part in the excitement by choosing your numbers and placing you bet on its outcome, via Lottoland SA. The potential winnings are insane as R42.8 billion is up for grabs in collective prize money, making it the biggest lottery in the world. Almost every Spaniard takes part in the Christmas tradition of placing a bet on the El Gordo, and all over Spain the streets are abuzz with people discussing their lucky numbers and dreaming of what they’ll be doing with all that prize money, which is shared by thousands of winners. Meaning ‘the big fat one’, the El Gordo is the oldest lottery in the world. El Gordo works more like a traditional raffle than a regular lottery and it was established as a charity in 1763, during the reign of King Carlos lll. Every year the draw takes places on the 22nd of December, when the prize ticket numbers are announced and ‘sung out’ by the orphans of Madrid's San Ildefonso School in a nationally televised event from the city's Teatro Real opera house. Everyone in Spain come together to watch it all unfold on the live TV broadcast, looking out for those special numbers that will make it an unforgettable Christmas!

The chances of winning are fantastic. Over 1800 numbers are drawn and every bet placed stand a chance to win a prize between the equivalent of €200 and €4 million. Even if you are not one of the lucky players winning the El Gordo, there’s a massive 1-in-7 chance of you at least winning a lower tier prize money! Remember, Lottoland SA is now also available to non-nationals and anyone can place your bet on the outcome of El Gordo. Each bet carries a 5-digit number and it’s up to you whether you purchase a whole ticket or a share at a fraction of the price, from as little as R80 per ticket. Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and your winnings are 100% guaranteed and will be converted into SA Rands and paid into your nominated local bank account.

Christmas is coming. What are you waiting for? THIS IS HOW IT WORKS • Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

• You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country. • If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out. • Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

• Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA • Visit lottoland.co.za

• Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address • Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on • There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT