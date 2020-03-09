With a R6 bet on Lottoland you stand a chance to win R100 million this month

Good news for South Africans is that with the recent launch of Lottoland here, you too are now able to place fixed odds bets on some of the world’s major draws, ranging from EuroJackpot and EuroMillions, to the US MegaMillions and US PowerBall. When converted into South African currency, these wins can run into billions of Rands! www.lottoland.co.za offers over 30 different products for players to bet on, in one easy-to-use online site. You can bet online 24/7, from anywhere, with draws and wins every week, every day, every hour and even every four minutes! South African citizens can now for the first time use Lottoland to place a fixed odds bet on the EuroMillions Mini. For as little as R6 per bet, you stand a chance to win really big – this month, the winnings will be an amazing R100 million. With such a low entry level, everyone has the opportunity to try their luck on Lottoland. The EuroMillions Mini draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday 23:40 SA time. Lottoland’s first big pay-out was to a German lady called Christina who won 90 million Euro in her online bet placed in the Euro Jackpot - a favourite draw amongst the Europeans. Hers is a true to life, Cinderella story where she worked as a cleaner in Germany before she placed her online bet with Lottoland. On 1 June 2018 she won 90 million Euro in the Eurojackpot draw.

That same year Lottoland received the Guinness World Record for Christina’s pay out as ‘the largest online gambling win in history’. Christina was flown to

Lottoland’s headquarters in Gibraltar where she received specialist counselling from financial advisors and psychologists. Her winnings were paid into her bank account right away, she resigned from her job and her life was changed forever!

With Lottoland South Africa, a win like that is possible because you can now place fixedodds bets in some of the world’s major draws and stand a chance to win some of the biggest payouts on earth. Even though these wins can run into multi millions, bets start from as little as R1 each.

In the case of products like the EuroJackpot GO! and 6/49 Go!, if you don’t match a single number, you even get your money back! That means almost half of all bets will win a prize.

IT IS NOT A SCAM – THIS IS HOW IT WORKS

Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on www.lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online. If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA

Visit www.lottoland.co.za Click on the Register button Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address Click on the Create New Account button Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on Select your chosen numbers You will see next to the green button your stake value Click Submit If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box Click on confirm and proceed Choose your method of payment There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper /1Voucher / SID EFT Note that Capitec Cards does not support betting sites so if you are a Capitec Card Holder you can use SID EFT or alternatively Snap Scan / Zapper / Direct Deposit. You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.

HOW DO I CLAIM MY WINNINGS?

When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA.

Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)

