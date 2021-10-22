Women entrepreneurs unite to envision a future South Africa, driven by technology

These are the women who on 4th November 2021, will assemble at the 5th Annual Innovator Trust Women In Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience, to recognize female entrepreneurs who are making strides in business across various industries through technology.

The Women In Tech event is an annual celebration hosted by the Innovator Trust, a business incubation training facilitator, created in 2014, to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. The core focus of the event is to award the top achieving female owned-and-run small businesses that have been a part of the Enterprise Development, Supplier Development and Young Entrepreneurs programmes facilitated by the Innovator Trust.

More than just an awards ceremony, the 1-day hybrid event also seeks to provide a platform for empowerment and support by connecting women leaders of industry with female entrepreneurs. These are women who are on the ground, driving change and making a meaningful contribution in their businesses and communities, to the South African economy.

The #WIT2021 event presents a proclamation to Dare to Dream. The theme finds its impetus in the reality of the tumultuous period of hardship and loss experienced since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. The WIT Appreciation Experience is encouraging women of South Africa to keep going and to dream a new dream for the future. “Dare to Dream is a call to action, a proclamation to every woman and young girl, every female business owner, every aspiring female innovator and entrepreneur, to acknowledge that their journey has not been easy, but that despite every hardship they’ve had to endure, that the future of our families, our communities and our land lies in the hearts, minds and hands of a woman. The WIT Appreciation Experience is our way of simply saying Thank You. We want women to know that we have seen their struggle, we have heard their cry and we are an organisation in support of them, all the way,” says Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust.