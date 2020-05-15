Would you like to win R5 billion or R500 million?

Lottoland South Africa’s NEW Bundle Bets give you that choice. Times are tough and cashflow is under pressure. During lockdown millions of people are at home wondering what the future holds and worrying about their financial prospects. With time on our hands, let’s dream a little…how would your life change if you won big money in an international lotto?

Lottoland SA offers punters the opportunity to place fixed odds bets on the outcome of some of the world’s biggest international draws. You don’t have to be overseas to place a bet - South Africans can use the Lottoland SA online platform to place fixed odds bets right here, 24/7, from your smart device or desktop computer.

The wins in these international lotteries are enormous – we’re not talking about millions, but billions of Rands that can be won, currently ranging from R1.5 Billion in the Euromillions; to R1.6 Billion in the US Powerball; and up to 5 Billion Rand in the US MegaMillions! The weaker the South African Rand currency trade exchange, the more you win! (Note that the Rand value of the main prize quoted is only relevant to the time that this article was published).

Lottoland now also offers Bundle Bets to make international betting more affordable for South Africans, as the price of a Bundle Bet is much cheaper than the original ticket price.

It works like this: Let’s take the MegaMillions for example. The current payout is standing at R5 Billion. The MegaMillions Small bundle bet offers 126 lines in 100 shares (fractions), so you stand a chance to win a 100th of the main prize, which in this instance will be R500 Million. If you purchased 2 shares (fractions) you would win R1 Billion, and so on. The MegaMillions Small bundle bet cost only R100 for 126 lines – so that works out to R1,26 per bet!