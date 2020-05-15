Would you like to win R5 billion or R500 million?
Lottoland South Africa’s NEW Bundle Bets give you that choice. Times are tough and cashflow is under pressure. During lockdown millions of people are at home wondering what the future holds and worrying about their financial prospects. With time on our hands, let’s dream a little…how would your life change if you won big money in an international lotto?
Lottoland SA offers punters the opportunity to place fixed odds bets on the outcome of some of the world’s biggest international draws. You don’t have to be overseas to place a bet - South Africans can use the Lottoland SA online platform to place fixed odds bets right here, 24/7, from your smart device or desktop computer.
The wins in these international lotteries are enormous – we’re not talking about millions, but billions of Rands that can be won, currently ranging from R1.5 Billion in the Euromillions; to R1.6 Billion in the US Powerball; and up to 5 Billion Rand in the US MegaMillions! The weaker the South African Rand currency trade exchange, the more you win! (Note that the Rand value of the main prize quoted is only relevant to the time that this article was published).
Lottoland now also offers Bundle Bets to make international betting more affordable for South Africans, as the price of a Bundle Bet is much cheaper than the original ticket price.
It works like this: Let’s take the MegaMillions for example. The current payout is standing at R5 Billion. The MegaMillions Small bundle bet offers 126 lines in 100 shares (fractions), so you stand a chance to win a 100th of the main prize, which in this instance will be R500 Million. If you purchased 2 shares (fractions) you would win R1 Billion, and so on. The MegaMillions Small bundle bet cost only R100 for 126 lines – so that works out to R1,26 per bet!
Bundle Bets therefore increase your chances and you can win really big. Choose from the
US Powerball Bundle Bets, US MegaMillions Bundle Bets, EuroMillions Bundle Bets and EuroJackpot Bundle Bets and try your luck!
THIS IS HOW IT WORKS
- Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.
- You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.
- Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.
- If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.
- Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.
- Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.
- Visit lottoland.co.za
- Click on the Register button
- Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address
- Click on the Create New Account button
- Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on
- Select your chosen numbers
- You will see next to the green button your stake value
- Click Submit
- If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box
- Click on confirm and proceed
- Choose your method of payment
- There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT
- Note that Capitec Cards does not support betting sites so if you are a Capitec Card Holder you can use SID EFT or alternatively Snap Scan / Zapper / Direct Deposit.
- You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.
- How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA
- Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)
Good luck!