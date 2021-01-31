PE K9 unit officers act swiftly to arrest hijacker and recover vehicle

PORT ELIZABETH - Swift police action has led to the arrest of a hijacker in Kwadwezi in Port Elizabeth shortly after a bakkie was hijacked nearby, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said on Sunday.

"Quick response by [the] Port Elizabeth K9 unit resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect and the recovery of the hijacked vehicle as well as all the stolen goods yesterday morning [Saturday], 30 January 2021 in Kwadwesi," Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

It was alleged that at about 10 am on Saturday morning, a 36-year-old man was driving a white Ford Ranger bakkie with his two passengers towards Uitenhage to drop off groceries at a shop.

Four unknown men brandishing firearms drove up next to them. As they neared the R75 off-ramp, the men pointed the firearms at the people in the bakkie and ordered the driver to pull over.

"The complainant stopped the vehicle and three suspects got out and instructed them to get into their vehicle. One suspect got into the bakkie and drove off. The complainant and his two passengers were dropped off in Uitenhage," Naidu said.