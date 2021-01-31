PE K9 unit officers act swiftly to arrest hijacker and recover vehicle
PORT ELIZABETH - Swift police action has led to the arrest of a hijacker in Kwadwezi in Port Elizabeth shortly after a bakkie was hijacked nearby, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said on Sunday.
"Quick response by [the] Port Elizabeth K9 unit resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect and the recovery of the hijacked vehicle as well as all the stolen goods yesterday morning [Saturday], 30 January 2021 in Kwadwesi," Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.
It was alleged that at about 10 am on Saturday morning, a 36-year-old man was driving a white Ford Ranger bakkie with his two passengers towards Uitenhage to drop off groceries at a shop.
Four unknown men brandishing firearms drove up next to them. As they neared the R75 off-ramp, the men pointed the firearms at the people in the bakkie and ordered the driver to pull over.
"The complainant stopped the vehicle and three suspects got out and instructed them to get into their vehicle. One suspect got into the bakkie and drove off. The complainant and his two passengers were dropped off in Uitenhage," Naidu said.
A few minutes after the incident, Port Elizabeth K9 unit officers received information about the hijacking and the direction in which the hijacked bakkie was travelling.
At about 10.40am, the bakkie was spotted in Mkwenkwe Street in Kwadwesi. The police officers "tactically pulled over the vehicle and the suspect was arrested".
"A firearm and ammunition were found on the seat. The serial number was filed off. All the stolen goods were recovered. Police also seized five cellphones from the suspect. More arrests are expected."
The suspect was detained on charges of possession of an illegal firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a hijacked vehicle, and possession of suspected stolen property. He was expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face these charges, Naidu said.
African News Agency (ANA)