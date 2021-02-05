PE man convicted of murdering male ‘sex client’ with slasher handle

Cape Town - A man has been convicted for murder in the Port Elizabeth High Court. A statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Ralton Juan Christopher Koetaan, 34, pleaded guilty to the murder of 69-year-old Jean Lombard, who he alleged was his “sex client“. Judge Irma Schoeman convicted Koetaan on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Koetaan worked for a gardening service company, and Lombard, who lived alone on his Hokaai Farm on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth, was a client of the company from 2016. Koetaan and his colleagues worked regularly at the farm.

According to his plea explanation, Koetaan said close to the end of the year in 2018, while working on Lombard’s farm, he asked to use the bathroom as he had an upset stomach.

Lombard agreed and as Koetaan came out of the bathroom, Lombard was “playing” with his genitals.

Lombard allegedly instructed Koetaan to head to his bedroom and when Koetaan got to the bedroom, Lombard was allegedly lying on his bed, his pants lowered and his genitals exposed.

He said this was when Lombard entered into an agreement with him.

Lombard allegedly asked Koetaan to masturbate him until he ejaculated and in turn would pay him for his duties. Koetaan was paid R620.

He said this became a regular occurrence and he would receive nothing less than R500 from Lombard.

On April 26, 2019, the day of the murder, Koetaan stated he visited the farm as Lombard had asked him to come and do the deed, which he did. However, this time Lombard said he had no money and would pay him at their next meeting.

This, Koetaan said, infuriated him as he now had to walk about 10 to 12 hours to get home as he had no money for taxi fare.

He said he stormed out of the bedroom, headed to the storeroom and returned with a slasher handle. He hit Lombard against his head multiple times until he fell down and then tied him up using electrical cables.

Koetaan ransacked the home and stole items such as a 6.35mm calibre Browning pistol, ammunition and a cellphone. He also stole a bicycle which belonged to one of the farmworkers.

Lombard’s body was only discovered three days later, and days thereafter Koetaan was arrested.

The matter has been postponed until March 23.

African News Agency (ANA)