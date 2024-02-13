Peanut butter saga: What peanut butter is safe to eat?

The recall of several peanut butter brands in South Africa has led to many consumers asking what brands are safe to consume. Tiger Brands and RCL Foods have said this week that their peanut brands are safe and assured consumers that they can continue to use these products.

Tiger Brands manufactures Black Cat peanut butter and RCL Foods produces Yum Yum peanut butter. RCL Foods said that its has strict safety protocols in place to ensure the continuous safety of all our products. “We have an accredited laboratory on site, with processes in place that monitors Aflatoxin levels in our peanuts and peanut butter production on an ongoing basis. This is in addition to the certificates of analysis received from our peanut suppliers. Our records show that all products that we have produced are within acceptable norms,” according to their statement.

Tiger Brands added that safety and quality are non-negotiable when it comes to their products. "Rigorous safety and quality assurance protocols are followed in the sourcing of raw materials, ingredients and the production of our finished products to ensure consumers can enjoy their loved brands with peace of mind," Tiger Brands noted. On Tuesday, the Shoprite Group said on Tuesday that it can confirm that its private-label peanut butter sold in their supermarkets is safe to consume.

“As a precaution, the aflatoxin levels in the Group's peanut butters were again tested last week. The quality and safety of our products are a top priority and undergo regular testing and quality checks,” the company said in a statement. “The Group’s private label peanut butter, sold under its Ritebrand, Housebrand, Pot O’ Gold, Ubrand, Simple Truth and OK brand names are not affected by the recent recall as it is produced in a different factory”. PIC N PAY RECALL Last week, Pick n Pay recalled three brands of peanut butter from its stores around the country with immediate effect for health and safety reasons.

It pulled pulled No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter from its shelves. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a notice to recall various peanut butter brands manufactured by House of Natural Butters. The recent recall affects Dischem’s Lifestyle 400 and 800-gram Smooth and Crunchy, Wazoogles Superfoods (all sizes); Pick n Pay’s No Name 1kg smooth and Eden All Natural peanut butter.

Pick 'n Pay, Eden All Natural, and Dischem’s Lifestyle brands were distributed nationally, while Wazoogles Superfoods products were distributed mainly in the Western Cape. Acting national consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said that while the commission was investigating the affairs of the manufacturer House of Natural Butters (Pty) Ltd, the NCC would also conduct a nationwide assessment to establish whether other brands were affected. “The Commission urges the manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers of peanut butter to comply with regulations and conduct urgent tests to assess the safety of the products on their shelves and take immediate corrective steps if found to be unsafe.”