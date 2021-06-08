Phoenix man collapses on driveway after being stabbed several times allegedly by his employee

Durban: KZN police are investigating a case of aggravated assault after a man was stabbed several times, allegedly by his employee.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged that a 36-year-old man was at Ashvale in Phoenix when he was stabbed by a known suspect on June 6 2021 at 6.30pm.

“He sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital for medication. The matter is still under investigation.”

Private security group Reaction Unit said the victim was stabbed multiple times and sustained serious injuries.

RUSA boss Prem Balram said: “According to the victim, he had returned home after delivering pet food to a customer and placed the cash by his prayer place before he continued with chores inside his home. While cleaning the bathroom his employee allegedly entered the premises and grabbed him in a headlock.

“The suspect then allegedly drew a knife and repeatedly stabbed him before he proceeded to the prayer room where he stole the cash. The victim stumbled out of the house and collapsed in his driveway where he was assisted by neighbours.”

Balram said the suspect was temporarily employed.

