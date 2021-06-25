Phoenix man in court for allegedly faking his own hijacking

Durban: A Phoenix man has been charged with defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly opened a false case of hijacking. Terrance Ganasen, 46, alleged that his Jeep Grand Cherokee was hijacked in the Welbedacht East area on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Gansen, who lives in Phoenix, said he was en route to a friend’s house when the alleged crime occurred. “A case of carjacking was opened at Chatsworth SAPS. “Investigators from the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit worked tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrator was arrested.

“Within hours of the alleged carjacking, police arrested the complainant after it was uncovered that he allegedly opened a false case.” Ganasen appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court today and was granted bail. His case was adjourned until July 29.