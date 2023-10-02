Pick n Pay shares take a tumble after CEO ousting

South African retailer Pick n Pay’s shares took a large hit on early Monday morning trade. The shares crashed by more than 11.14 percent and traded at R32.88 at 13:30.

The shares have dropped by 33.1 percent in the last year. A graph showing Pick n Pay’s shareprice at 13:30 via Sharenet CEO GETS THE BOOT The reason for this drop could be attributed to the fact that the company let go of its CEO Pieter Boone early on Monday. Boone was with Pick n Pay for less than two and half-years.

He will be replaced by former CEO Sean Summers, according to the retailer. In a statement, the Pick n Pay board said that Boone had agreed to vacate his position, effective September 30. Boone became CEO during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and according to the company “led the business through some extraordinary challenges, including the transition out of the Covid lockdown, the civil unrest in 2021, and the current load shedding crisis”.

He was instrumental in creating and leading the launch of the Ekuseni strategic plan, Pick n Pay said. Moreover he also oversaw the acceleration of the Boxer, clothing and Omnichannel growth engines and the launch of the QualiSave brand. NEW LEADERSHIP Summers has worked with the Pick n Pay group between 1974 and 2007, and was installed as CEO in 1999.