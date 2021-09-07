PICS & VIDEO: Car lands in river, house washes away as heavy rains cause havoc in Durban

DURBAN: Heavy rainfall in Durban on Monday and Tuesday has left emergency workers busy. According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med paramedics, one person was treated for minor injuries after their vehicle careened off the roadway and landed in the Umhlangane River on Prince Mhlangana Road in Avoca on Tuesday morning.

Van Reenen said the patient, a man aged about 30 years old, was treated on the scene. One person was treated for minor injuries after their vehicle careened off the roadway and landed in the Umhlangane River on Prince Mhlangana Road in Avoca. Picture: Emer-G-Med Paramedics In a separate incident pictures of a home in Twilight Avenue in La Mercy on the KZN North Coast has been severely damaged following the rainfall.

The home that was damaged in La Mercy. Picture: Whatsapp Also on Tuesday just after 6.30am, 13 people suffered injury following a collision. Van Reenen said the accident took place on the M41 westbound just after the N2.

“On arrival paramedics were met with mayhem as the twisted wreckage of a Toyota Quantum blocked the roadway and the injured were found clambering to safety. As many as 13 people were injured following a crash on the M41 in Durban. Picture: Emer-G-Med.