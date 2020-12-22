PICS: Bus goes up in flames in Durban

Durban - Traffic was backed up for more than an hour on N3 towards Durban near the Tollgate bridge after a bus burst into flames on King DiniZulu Road south.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesman, Robert McKenzie said emergency services including the fire department were dispatched to the scene.

He said by the time they arrived at the scene at the intersection of Peter Mokaba and King Dinizulu, the truck was well alight.

“Nobody was injured in the fire and it was only the bus driver in the vehicle who managed to safely escape. The bus has been completely destroyed and the fire has been extinguished by firefighter from eThekwini Fire Department.

Traffic along King DiniZulu south was diverted as fire fighters fought the blaze causing brief traffic delays.

Traffic along the route was diverted as fire fighters fought the blaze causing brief traffic delays.

Traffic began moving steadily once the fire was extinguished.