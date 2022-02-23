PICS: Cops recover stolen vehicles worth R4 million, and arrest 2 000 suspected criminals in Limpopo blitz

Pretoria – Operations conducted by police in Malamulele and Saselamani areas in the Vhembe District, Limpopo, have led to the recovery of least 10 Toyota Hilux bakkies that had been reported stolen in Midrand, Gauteng. “These were part of the operations that were conducted across the province from Sunday, February 13 to Monday, February 21, 2022 and have yielded results following the arrest of a total of 2 567 suspects, aged between 21 and 58,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The recovered vehicles were allegedly rented by two people from companies based in Midrand, and were later sold to unsuspecting victims across the Limpopo province. "An intelligence joint operation was conducted which resulted in the recoveries and seizures of the said vehicles at various residences. The hunt for the responsible suspects is continuing," said Mojapelo. Police in Limpopo have seized 830 450 counterfeit cigarettes, 31 dangerous weapons, 330 grams of dagga, 81 dagga plants,13 grams of nyaope drugs, four firearms, liquor, 27 Knives and 15 stolen/robbed vehicles during extensive anti-crime operations. Picture: SAPS "A silver grey Mercedes Benz that was allegedly robbed during a house robbery in Seshego outside Polokwane, was also recovered within hours after the incident. The team that was involved in these recoveries included members of the Vehicle Identification Service, the Crime Intelligence Unit and a tracking company," said Mojapelo.

In other operations in Limpopo, three foreign nationals, aged between 24 and 43, were arrested on the N1 in Makhado for possession of illicit cigarettes. "Police spotted three suspicious Toyota Quantum minibuses and tried to stop them, but they sped off and a car chase ensued until the suspects were cornered. One of the minibuses managed to speed off, but the other two minibuses were found loaded with a total of 103 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes with an estimated street value of R1.1 million," said Mojapelo. The two vehicles were confiscated together with the illicit cigarettes.

"The suspects arrested during these operations are facing various charges that include possession of illicit cigarettes, murder, robberies, rape, theft of motor vehicle, possession of suspected stolen property, possession and dealing in drugs, stock theft and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition," said Mojapelo. He said during the extensive operations, police seized 830 450 counterfeit cigarettes, 31 dangerous weapons, 330 grams of dagga, 81 dagga plants,13 grams of nyaope drugs, four firearms, liquor, 27 Knives and 15 stolen/robbed vehicles. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has applauded the "determination and hard work displayed by the men and women in blue in ensuring that the citizens of this province are safe and protected against criminals".

Earlier, police in Limpopo said a 31-year-old man was fatally wounded during an alleged shoot-out with the police in Mmatswale township on the outskirts of Musina. Mojapelo said the suspected criminal identified as Zimbabwean, Prince Dube, died on Tuesday, while one of his accomplices was arrested. "The police received information about the believably dangerous suspect who, together with his companions, were allegedly terrorising the community around Musina with armed robberies and other serious crimes. A dedicated team of the local members was assembled and conducted a snap search operation at the identified location," said Mojapelo.