PICS: Durban woman turns to Facebook to help find stolen wedding dress she intended passing on to her daughter

Durban: A Durban woman has turned to social media to help her find her wedding dress which was stolen over the festive season. Shelly Lukan said their home in Essenwood, Durban, had been burgled over the festive season and her wedding dress was stolen.

The dress was designed by Sadie Bosworth Smith. Picture: Facebook. “It’s obviously something really special, so I am turning to social media on the off-chance that someone somewhere might have seen it,” Lukan wrote on Facebook.

She said the full-length beaded dress with lace and beading on the top was designed by Sadie Bosworth Smith and also has her name on the label. A close-up of the beaded dress with lace and beading on the top. Picture: Facebook

“It had a tulle half skirt that went over that had the same lace and beading detail around the waist.” Speaking to IOL, Lukan said the dress was made for her by one of her best friends in 2019. “I was keeping it for my daughter who is 6 months old. I grew up playing dress-up in my mom’s wedding dress and wanted to use part of hers to make mine, but unfortunately her lace had gone yellow. I was keeping it for my daughter to be able to do the same.”