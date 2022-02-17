PICS: Eight learners killed on their way from school in Mpumalanga after taxi overturns

PRETORIA – Eight passengers lost their lives in Mpumalanga after a minibus overturned on the D267 Road between Mayflower and Dundonald on Wednesday. Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has expressed “deep sadness” over the incident. He also reiterated the call for motorists to obey the rules and drive with great caution.

“Motorists must use the road with due diligence, to spare lives of the innocent. What is also (concerning) is that the deceased are all learners in whose hands our future lies," said Shongwe. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and also wished the injured a speedy recovery. EIGHT learners were killed when a taxi overturned in Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied Mpumalanga authorities said seven people perished at the scene while the eighth person passed on at the hospital.

“Ten passengers sustained moderate to serious injuries and they are currently receiving treatment at the nearby Embhuleni Hospital in Elukwatini,” the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison said. “The deceased are reportedly learners who were being transported to their respective homes from school. It is not yet clear as to what caused the crash, but the probe is under way.” EIGHT learners were killed when a taxi overturned in Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied In December, the driver of a light delivery vehicle which was involved in a horrific crash at KwaMhlanga, in Mpumalanga, that claimed nine lives was discharged from hospital and arrested on charges including culpable homicide, and drinking and driving.