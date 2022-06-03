PICS: Hijacked high-performance cars, unlicensed guns and ammo recovered after high speed chase and shoot-out in Joburg

Pretoria – A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Kempton Park after a joint venture of law enforcement agencies recovered two unlicensed firearms, ammunition as well as a BMW 320d and Audi S3 that were reportedly hijacked. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said information was received about a group of suspects who are committing car hijackings and armed robberies in Gauteng, using high-performance vehicles.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Members of South African Police Service (SAPS) in Kempton Park, K9, Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police saturation unit, Tracker Connect, BadBoyz Security and Vision Tactical Security came together to be on the lookout for the suspects,” Masondo said. The hijacked BMW 320d was recovered in Kempton Park as police pounced on alleged robbers. Picture: SAPS “An operation was conducted in the Kempton area after information was received that the suspects were planning to commit yet another crime. Both suspects’ vehicles were spotted in the area and the team immediately intercepted them. The suspects sped off, resulting in a high-speed chase and shoot-out.”

Masondo said the BMW was found abandoned, and the Audi S3 was cornered. A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Kempton Park after police recovered two unlicensed firearms, ammunition as well as a BMW 320d and Audi S3 that were reportedly hijacked. Picture: SAPS “One suspect was arrested after two unlicensed firearms, ammunition and numerous vehicle registration plates were found inside the vehicles,” Masondo said. “Preliminary investigation revealed that both vehicles were fitted with false registration plates and were reportedly hijacked in Pretoria and Sandton, respectively.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who escaped from the scene. The single arrested suspect is expected to appear before Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court today. Earlier this week, police in Gauteng arrested a gang in Lanseria that is suspected of being responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies around the province.

Story continues below Advertisement

The men between 26 and 36 years old, were allegedly found with unlicensed firearms, ammunition and police uniforms. They are linked with various cases where victims are robbed and hijacked by people wearing police uniforms. “Members of crime intelligence gathered information about suspects that wait at a petrol station to prey on unsuspecting motorists and subsequently hijack and rob them at gunpoint. Information on the planned hijacking that was to happen on Sunday night was shared with the operatives,” Masondo said. IOL