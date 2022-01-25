PICS: Motorist arrested for possession of 230kg of dagga

PRETORIA – A 37-year-old man is expected to appear before the Hendrina’s Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for possession of about 230kg of dagga in Mpumalanga. Mpumalanga spokesperson of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 37-year-old is set to appear in court tomorrow, after he was arrested yesterday, by the Secunda Flying Squad.

A MAN, 37, has been arrested for possession of 230kg of dagga in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS “According to the information, the members were conducting their highway patrols at the Hendrina-Bethal Road when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux bakkie. They then stopped and searched the said vehicle and discovered bags of dagga weighting 230kg,” Mohlala said. “The suspect was immediately arrested for dealing with dagga.” A MAN, 37, has been arrested for possession of 230kg of dagga in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has applauded the officers for their vigilance during patrols and encouraged them to continue working hard.

Last year, the SAPS in Mpumalanga arrested a 44-year-old man at Mzinti near Tonga for possession of 110 bags of dagga with an estimated street value of about R252 000. “It is reported that police at Tonga were busy patrolling around the area when they spotted a suspicious VW Polo. The members stopped the vehicle and upon searching, 110 bags of compressed dagga weighing about 168kg were found inside,” Mohlala said at the time. The man was arrested and his vehicle was confiscated.