PICS: Mpumalanga family held at gunpoint, robbed of 13 chainsaws and vehicle

PRETORIA – Police at Sabie, in Mpumalanga, have launched a manhunt for three people following a robbery in which 13 chainsaws were seized by house intruders. Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the robbery occurred just before midnight on Tuesday.

“According to the information at police disposal, three armed male suspects entered a certain house in the Sabie area where they found the inhabitants asleep at the time. The intruders then forced opened the door, and whilst doing that, everybody inside the house was woken up by the strange noise into a terrifying scene,” Mohlala said. The trio held the house occupants at gunpoint and demanded chainsaws as well as car keys. “They then took 13 chainsaws and used the victim's green Toyota Sedan Belta as their getaway vehicle where they loaded the robbed items inside before fleeing the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned and empty in the nearby bushes.”

THREE armed male robbers broke into a house in Sabie, Mpumalanga and seized 13 chainsaws before using the family's green Toyota Belta sedan as a getaway vehicle. Photo: Supplied Police officers at Sabie were informed about the ordeal, and a case of house robbery was registered. “An investigation commenced immediately hence the manhunt. No one has been arrested as yet and police urge anyone with information that can assist in apprehending the suspects to contact Detective Sergeant Mopholoshi Molobela on 0716851211 or call the Crime Stop number on 0860010111,” Mohlala said. “Members of the public can also send information via MySAPSApp. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”