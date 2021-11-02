PICS: One person airlifted to hospital following horror KZN crash

Durban: One person was airlifted to hospital following a horror crash on the M27 between Umdloti and Waterloo. Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said reports indicated that a minibus taxi and car were involved in a head-on collision on Monday afternoon a 3.30pm,.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that multiple patients had sustained moderate to serious injuries, two critically so. “The two critically injured patients were treated on scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners, while the Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services used hydraulic tools to free the entrapped patients.

Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services used hydraulic tools to free the trapped occupants. Picture: Netcare 911 “Once stabilised, the most seriously injured patient was flown by Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance to hospital for specialised care.” Herbst said all the other patients were treated on the scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital.

A few days ago, in a separate incident, five people were injured in a collision on the M4 between Sibaya and uMdloti. Herbst said reports indicated that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Five people were injured in a multicar pileup on the M4. Picture: Netcare 911 “Medics assessed the scene and found that five people had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious. “All the patients were treated on scene and, once stabilised, were transported by various ambulance services to local hospitals.”