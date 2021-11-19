PICS: Pregnant green mamba captured at plush uMhlanga home lays her eggs

Durban: A pregnant green mamba, rescued from a plush Umhlanga estate two days ago, has laid her eggs. Seven to be exact, says Durban snake rescuer Jason Arnold who responded to calls from a homeowner that a snake was trying to make its way under her decking near her front door.

The home is in an eco-estate. Arnold said that if the snake had got under the decking, she would have laid her eggs and then, in a few weeks, the family would have baby green mambas roaming around.

The eggs would take about 80 days to hatch. Picture: Jason Arnold. He said the domestic worker had raised the alarm bells. “I knew that it was a pregnant green mamba, as they are usually found on trees, but it is typical at this time of the year for them to look for a space to deposit their eggs.”

Arnold said he had kept the snake with him to ensure she delivered her eggs in a safe space and, thereafter, would place her back safely in nature. “I will give her a meal or two because they don’t eat when they are carrying eggs.”’

Green mambas are highly venomous snakes.