PICS: Swimmer does 100th crossing to Robben Island, raises over R120k for SPCA

Cape Town - A Cape Town man who became the fourth person in the world to swim from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand 100 times, has raised over R120 000 for the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). On Saturday, Howard Warrington took to the icy Atlantic waters from Robben Island to start his 100th swim in aid of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

“Swimming one hundred 7,4-km crossings from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand in a period of seven years took me on a journey I could never imagine. “My first swim was done with no idea what I was diving into, literally. As it all progressed, I came to realise this journey chose me more than I chose the journey. Howard Warrington completed his 100th swim to Robben Island and pledged R120 000 for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Picture: Adriaan Buys “With the swims accumulating I also realised that, as in life, there is no space for complacency.

“Each swim presented a different sea in terms of temperature, wind, currents, and other factors. Nothing could be taken for granted. Only commitment and focus got me to the shore each time,” Warrington said. According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Warrington has raised over R120 000 thus far and people were still donating. Howard Warrington completed his 100th swim to Robben Island and pledged R120 000 for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Picture: Adriaan Buys “This phenomenal achievement will help offset at least 12% of costs incurred by our wildlife department which operates at an estimated cost of a million rand annually,” the organisation said.

Warrington gave thanks to an exceptional team who has been supporting him throughout his crossings. “My skippers Derrick Frazer and darling wife Elmarie Warrington, my weather watcher Frank Smuts, and crucial crew and dear friend Charl du Plessis. Without them, it would not have been possible. Howard Warrington completed his 100th swim to Robben Island and pledged R120 000 for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Picture: Adriaan Buys “They do know what they were to me over these years. The biggest pleasure, of course, was to have our dog Lily Warrington on the boat, watching me through many crossings,” he said.

Warrington also thanked all the swimmers who did the crossing alongside him. “I want to ask every person that chooses a dog, a cat or any pet, please be the team to that precious animal that my team was to me. I would not have lived to see a hundred swims without my team. Your pet cannot live without you. Thank you Cape of Good Hope SPCA, the real heroes,” he said. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA thanked Warrington for his outstanding efforts and to everyone who supported its Swim4Survival campaign which will assist them in preventing animal cruelty and to promote the welfare of animals.